Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$38.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$39.29. The firm has a market cap of C$21.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently -291.33%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.