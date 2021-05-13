SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $570.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.44.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $547.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.97. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $595.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after purchasing an additional 58,330 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 237,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.