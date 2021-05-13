SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT Raised to $30.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 171,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 168,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after buying an additional 191,764 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.