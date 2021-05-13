Canaccord Genuity Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $202.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $149.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $147.12 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $529,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

