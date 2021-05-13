Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Tucows stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 90.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $70.78 million during the quarter.

In other Tucows news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $325,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $580,824. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.