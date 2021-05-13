DA Davidson Increases trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.75

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

TRVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

