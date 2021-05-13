LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €147.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €136.78 ($160.91).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €114.35 ($134.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €117.98. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

