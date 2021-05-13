Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$35.70 and last traded at C$35.40, with a volume of 10918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 22.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

