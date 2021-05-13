Laidlaw Begins Coverage on aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE)

Laidlaw began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

