Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BBU has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BBU opened at $45.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

