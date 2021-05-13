Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Given New $229.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price objective lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $193.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $212.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock worth $2,065,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

