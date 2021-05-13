Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.
In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
