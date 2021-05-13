Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Research analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

