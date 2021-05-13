Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $26.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VCTR opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 42.30%. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 68.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

