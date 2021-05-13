Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $75.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.97, for a total value of $281,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,299 shares of company stock valued at $40,933,811. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.