ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Raised to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,129.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,709,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,183,000 after buying an additional 2,671,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

