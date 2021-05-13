-$0.20 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.23). Amicus Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after acquiring an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after buying an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $154,213,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 28.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,733,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,124 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

