Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Down 7.9%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $39.92. Approximately 2,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 480,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

