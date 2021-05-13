Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 8,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 411,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

PASG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.