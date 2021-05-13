Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Up 3.6%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.05. 4,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,120,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRCH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $20,176,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

