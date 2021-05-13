Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 276,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,294,905 shares.The stock last traded at $21.01 and had previously closed at $21.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.2285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after buying an additional 467,397 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

