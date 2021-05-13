UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 2.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 35,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,526,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on TIGR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CICC Research started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.04 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

