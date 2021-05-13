Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Buy

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTT. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $566.80 million, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

