Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Hold

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past three months. It also has a decent earnings surprise history, with its earnings outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in the other. Its first-quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues, provision benefits and slightly higher costs. Rising loans and deposit balances, and improving asset quality are likely to keep supporting the company’s financials in the upcoming quarters. Furthermore, with support from a solid liquidity position, the bank is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, rising expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives and margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remain major concerns. Besides, significant exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Shares of FITB opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.