Desjardins Lowers KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to $11.50

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.03% from the company’s previous close.

KPTSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KP Tissue from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

OTCMKTS KPTSF opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

