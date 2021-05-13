Koppers (NYSE:KOP) PT Raised to $42.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KOP. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

KOP opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $728.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,051,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Koppers by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth $3,041,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

