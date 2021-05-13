Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.89 Per Share

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.26 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $520.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

