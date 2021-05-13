Oppenheimer Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $20.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Wedbush cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.29.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.83. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $94.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

