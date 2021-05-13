Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $5.55 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
