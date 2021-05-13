Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $5.55 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the free-to-air television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audio-visual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.