Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,335 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60,123 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.