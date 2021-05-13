Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.16

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.16 and last traded at $68.71, with a volume of 790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

