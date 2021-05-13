Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $89.05 on Monday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of $70.99 and a one year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.