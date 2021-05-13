Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 220,430 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

