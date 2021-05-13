Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $375.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $239.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $162.18 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.06 and its 200 day moving average is $278.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

