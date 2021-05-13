Morgan Stanley Raises Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $145.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $120.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 996,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after acquiring an additional 42,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,158 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

