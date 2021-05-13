AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £102 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a £102 ($133.26) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,786 ($101.72) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £102.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.68. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,420.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,555.38.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

