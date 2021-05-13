NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get NextCure alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NextCure by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextCure by 42.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 643,523 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 34.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63,525 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 51.73, a quick ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $37.47.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.