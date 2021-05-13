Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WKHS shares. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,579 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,459,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WKHS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.