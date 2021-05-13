Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €26.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.26 ($32.07).

Shares of SZG stock opened at €27.66 ($32.54) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 12 month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

