FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn $18.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.31.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

AXSM stock opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.35. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,921,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

