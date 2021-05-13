Royal Bank of Canada Cuts KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KPT. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.42.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

KPT stock opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35. KP Tissue has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.92.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.