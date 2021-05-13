FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.13. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.32.

TSE CG opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.84.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.03%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.