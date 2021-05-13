TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.
Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
