First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $23.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities downgraded First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.