argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $320.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.06.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $258.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.33.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of argenx by 23.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 691.2% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 246,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,980,000 after purchasing an additional 215,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

