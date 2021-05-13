The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

