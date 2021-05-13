Critical Review: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UMB Financial alerts:

This table compares UMB Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.29 billion 3.54 $243.60 million $4.99 18.92 Zions Bancorporation, National Association $3.25 billion 2.89 $816.00 million $4.33 13.20

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. UMB Financial pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Zions Bancorporation, National Association has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 15.62% 7.54% 0.73% Zions Bancorporation, National Association 14.58% 6.79% 0.65%

Volatility and Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UMB Financial and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 9 5 1 2.38

UMB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $89.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $51.29, indicating a potential downside of 10.25%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund administration and accounting, investor services and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment services, fixed income sales, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow services, as well as institutional custody services. This segment also provides healthcare payment solutions comprising custodial services for health savings accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrators, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit accounts, retail credit cards, private banking, installment loans, home equity lines of credit, residential mortgages, and small business loans, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance services, and advisory and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. UMB Financial Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.