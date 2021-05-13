E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.00 by Morgan Stanley

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

E.On stock opened at €10.50 ($12.35) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.18. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

