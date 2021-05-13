DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Takkt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

TTK stock opened at €12.64 ($14.87) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $829.31 million and a PE ratio of 23.33. Takkt has a 12-month low of €7.53 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of €14.46 ($17.01). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.49.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

