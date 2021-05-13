Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

