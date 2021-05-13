Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€286.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €286.00 ($336.47) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €258.52 ($304.14).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €244.45 ($287.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €239.20 and a 200-day moving average of €217.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. Linde has a 1-year low of €160.05 ($188.29) and a 1-year high of €247.80 ($291.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

